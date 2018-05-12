Periods of rain today; some sun for Mother’s Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A stall front just south of Connecticut will deliver periods of rain with cool temperatures today. The good news is most of the rain will be mostly light with pockets of moderate rain, especially across southern Ct.

On Mother's Day we're cautiously optimistic. The stalled front will creep a bit further south of the area and the rain and clouds will also move further south as well. So expect clouds to break for sun tomorrow afternoon, making for a dry Mother's Day with highs in the 60s.

Then next week another warming trend will get underway with 80s in the forecast by Tuesday along with higher humidity before a cold front ushers in showers and cooler temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will nose in from Canada with sunshine and seasonal temperatures by Friday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. High: 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, dry and pleasant. High: Mid-upper 60s.

MONDAY: Morning clouds break for afternoon sun. High: Low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Humid with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High: 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a showers. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here