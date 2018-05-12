× State Police investigating assault by men posing as vinyl siding salesmen

COLUMBIA, CT – A man says he was assaulted inside his home yesterday afternoon after two men gained access by posing as salesmen, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police from Troop K say they were called to a house on Route 87 in Columbia around 3:51 p.m. on Friday. The resident told them two men had rung his doorbell and asked him if he wanted to buy vinyl siding for his home. When he invited them inside, they assaulted him, then fled. He was taken to Windham Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime-Troop K responded and assumed the investigation.

The resident gave detectives detailed descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle. He said one was a black male in his early 30’s, about 5’6” to 5’7” tall, medium build, dread-locked hair and a goatee, wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe down the side and a pair of black sneakers. He described the other assailant as a white male in his early 30’s about 5’6” to 5’7” tall, medium build, a crew cut with blondish colored hair, clean shaven, wearing a light weight sweatshirt and tan shoes and pants. He described their vehicle as an older model black Dodge utility van with no windows or doors visible on the sides, two double doors on the back, and significant rust on the right rear quarter panel that made a metal on metal sound when it drove away.

Police have not said what caused the men to flee or if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective DiCocco at 1-860-465-5456.