Teacher & Mrs. Connecticut contestant is passionate about literacy

HARTFORD – The royal wedding is just one week away but today we had a royal of our own on the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday.

Teresa Nakouzi of Hamden, also known as Mrs. New Haven County and Ms. New England states, will be running in the Mrs. Connecticut America Pageant next weekend at Foxwoods Resort.

When she’s not wearing her crown, Teresa is a teacher and reading specialist at Beecher Road Elementary School in Woodbridge.

Teresa’s platform for the pageant is promoting literacy in Connecticut a topic she’s very passionate about. She talked to Margaux Farrell about that and the work it takes to compete in pageants.