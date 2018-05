Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the last decade, CT’s prison population has dropped 30 percent from almost 20,000 in 2008 to about 13,500 now.

The state has become a model for prison reform and creating a “second chance” culture for ex-offenders.

There is a push this year to restore voting rights to those ex-offenders still on parole. Social justice activist Kennard Ray joins the Stan Simpson Show to talk about CT’s emerging prison reform.