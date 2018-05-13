× A day to celebrate moms

NORWICH — People around the state spent Sunday celebrating the mothers, grandmothers and mother figures in their lives. Around the Norwich area, many were out and about looking for a way to show their appreciation.

“Picked up the gift card for my mother and we went to mall Walmart and picked up some gift cards and just enjoy the day and hang out with them and have a good day,“ John Osga said.

“We made her a card well I bought a card and wrote a little message. “ Sean Luddy of Hebron said.

Mother’s Day can make for a busy day for some businesses like The Spa at Norwich Inn which welcomed more 500 guests.

“We had brunch here with my mother-in-law, my father-in-law my daughter,” Pamela Muttart of East Hampton said.

Muttart’s daughter was not only celebrating her mother but also being celebrated as a first time mom.

It’s crazy to really fathom that I am a mom but it’s really awesome and it’s such a great day to spend with my new family and also to spend it with my mom and my grandmother so it’s really a special day for us to get together and it’s just so crazy to me,” Kristina Coughlin said.