Boyfriend of Waterbury homicide victim arrested in New York City

WATERBURY — The suspect in a Saturday homicide was arrested in New York City Sunday.

Police were called to 15 Matson Court Saturday for an unresponsive woman who had been stabbed several times. They found Tahnsia Watts, 44, dead in her bedroom. Police said she had been stabbed several times in her neck. Detectives immediately identified Watts’ boyfriend, Vernon Haynes, 42, as a suspect.

Police said that Haynes was convicted of murder in New York in 1998. They learned Haynes fled the scene in Watts’ 2000 Mitsubishi Galant to Bronx, New York. New York police arrested Haynes at the 40th precinct. He is being held and will return to face murder charges, and bond is set at $2 million. He will be extradited this week.

