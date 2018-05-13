× Data breach at Chili’s exposed credit card info

DALLAS — A data breach at Chili’s restaurants exposed the credit card information of some customers.

The company announced that on Friday, they learned the payment card information for customers who dined at certain Chili’s Grill & Bar corporate-owned restaurants was “compromised in a data incident.” The company believes the incident was limited to between March – April 2018 but they are still investigating.

The company said in a press release: “While the investigation is still ongoing, we believe that malware was used to gather payment card information, including credit or debit card numbers and cardholder names, from our payment-related systems for in-restaurant purchases at certain Chili’s restaurants. Law enforcement has been notified of this incident and we will continue to fully cooperate. We are working to provide fraud resolution and credit monitoring services for those Guests who may have been impacted.”