Firefighter for Shelton, Trumbull dies in off-duty crash

SHELTON — A firefighter for the towns of Shelton and Trumbull died in a motor vehicle crash.

Austin Buoni from the Shelton and Trumbull Fire Departments Friday due to injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident.

The Valley Fire School announced the death on their Facebook page. “Austin was a graduate of our 2014 Firefighter I Program. He was an excellent student, and just a great kid outside of the classroom. His passing will be felt by many.”