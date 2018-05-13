× Lanes shifting on I-84 in Waterbury on Sunday

WATERBURY — Construction crews will be shifting lanes as part of the highway widening project on I-84 Sunday night.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday night at 9:30 p.m, traffic heading west on I-84 traffic will shift to the new I-84 westbound roadway, starting from just west of Scott Road Bridge, up until the new I-84 Bridge over the Mad River’s western crossing. Traffic will go under the new Harpers Ferry Road Bridge, next to the new roadway of I-84 east.

The shift will allow workers to demolish three bridges, and continue construction of Plank Road East, Harpers Ferry Road, and the new on ramp for Exit 25 westbound .