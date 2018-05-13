× Meghan Markle’s nephew growing marijuana strain called “Markle’s Sparkle”

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It is just a week away now and the Markle family must be bursting with excitement as Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry approaches.

But the arrangements are not the first thing on the mind of Meghan’s nephew Tyler Dooley – he’s more focused on the millions of dollars’ worth of marijuana he is helping to grow.

The 25-year-old boasts of his pride at being a ‘pioneer’ in an industry that is now legal in the United States. But while Britain remains determined to ban the drug after new disturbing evidence about the damage it causes, Dooley is a fervent advocate for its benefits, saying: ‘We are passionate about marijuana and all the good things it brings.’

But he is not completely ignoring his aunt’s big day. In his zeal to spread the word, he is planning to develop a potent new hybrid strain of cannabis to mark the wedding, called Markle’s Sparkle.

Read more at The Daily Mail UK.