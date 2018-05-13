Mostly cloudy, dry today; warming trend Monday and Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An unsettled week is expected with roller coaster temps and, on and off showers. Mother's Day (Happy Mother's Day!) should be mostly cloudy with very little rain expected. In fact, I would not be too surprised if a little sun peaks through the clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will cooler than normal, averaging in the upper 50's and 60s. Sun will return for Monday and by Tuesday, temps will soar above average into the 80s. Then a cold front will bring showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Thursday will bring the sunshine back... only to see more showers returning to the area by Friday. This unsettled period could last into next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, some sun, cool. High: 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 45-50.

MONDAY: Morning clouds break for afternoon sun. High: Low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, turning a bit more humid, chance for a late day showers & storms. High: Low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 75-80.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for a few afternoon showers. High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for more showers. High: 70s.

