× Stratford motorcyclist dies in crash on I-95 near Norwalk

NORWALK — A Stratford man died early Saturday morning after a three vehicle collision.

Alonzo Tribble, 30 of Stratford, was traveling on I-95 northbound near exit 17, when police said he lost control of his motorcycle and was flung from the bike into the left lane.

The motorcycle was struck by a box truck and then by a car. When EMS and State Police arrived, they found the Tribble had succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all of the other drivers and passengers had no injuries from the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.