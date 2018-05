Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 61's Jenn Bernstein talks with Dorthy Moxley, the mother of murder victim Martha Moxley, about the recent state supreme court decision to overturn the conviction of Michael Skakel. The justices decided (4-3) that Skakel's lawyer messed up his defense by failing to call a witness who would have supported Skakel's alibi that he was miles away from the murder scene at the time of the slaying, in 1975.