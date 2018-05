Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A leading member of the state senate reviews the accomplishments of the just-completed session of the General Assembly, including a new $20B budget. Also passed: A bill to help thousands of Eastern Connecticut families replace their homes' crumbling foundations, and legislation to ban "bump stocks", devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to shoot almost as rapidly as a machine gun.

Guest: Sen. Kevin Witkos (R) Avon, Deputy Senate Republican President Pro-Tem