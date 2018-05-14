× 3 New Haven public schools to close at the end of school year

NEW HAVEN — Three New Haven alternative schools on the chopping block learned their fate Monday night.

According to Will Clark, COO of New Haven Public Schools, the board of education voted to close Creed High School, New Light High School and New Horizons High School at the end of the school year.

The three closures are expected to save between $2.5 to $3 million total in the overall budget, according to Clark.

Kids who attended those schools will have to be relocated and be reintegrated into other school systems in the district.

Clark said some of the teaching staff, specifically the ones caring for and monitoring kids who need special services, will be moving with the students.

Clark said approximately 100 – 150 students will be relocated. Clark said officials have come up with a strategy to develop a plan on how to go about getting the programs kids need consolidated into one location.

Clark said they are supposed to have a plan in place by June 25.