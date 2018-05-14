× 4 juveniles arrested in connection with tainted cupcakes at Gilbert School

WINCHESTER — Four juveniles were arrested in connection with a batch of tainted cupcakes brought to the Gilbert School last year.

Police said the four were juveniles at the time of the incident. The two boys and two girls were charged with conspiracy to commit sexual assault in the 4th degree, sexual assault in the 4th degree, and breach of peace in the second degree. The juveniles, many of whom were unavailable due to being away college, surrendered themselves voluntarily after learning of the active arrest warrants.

Police said, “The names of the charged individuals cannot be released due to their age at the time of the incident. The case was presented to the prosecuting authorities (Juvenile Court) after an extensive forensic examination of the ‘cupcake’ and DNA comparisons of the suspect juveniles.”

At the time of the incident, Winchester Chief of Police, William Fitzgerald, Jr., said “We have received report of suspected tainted bodily fluid in cupcakes and we are currently investigating the matter to determine if indeed items were tainted.”

A concerned parent, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX61 that two kids got together and baked cupcakes for their peers at the school. They distributed them throughout the school and acted as though they were doing it out of the kindness of their hearts.

The parent added “then, during lunch, they bragged about putting “bodily fluids” into the cupcakes to a small group of friends at lunch. They expected their friends to find it funny, but reactions apparently backfired.”

