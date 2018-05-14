× FD: 2 people burned at Axel Plastics Research Lab in Monroe

MONROE — Firefighters said two people were burned following a fire at Axel Plastics research lab Monday afternoon.

According to Monroe Fire Department, the fire was extinguished by sprinklers before the fire department arrived on scene. DEEP was also dispatched to the scene.

Monroe Fire Department is still on the scene and an investigation is under way. FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

No other details have been released.