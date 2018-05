Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- FOX61 has learned that Middletown Democrat Susan Bysiewicz is dropping her run for governor and will team up with Democrat Ned Lamont.

Sources say Bysiewicz will be Lamont's running mate as Lt. governor.

Bysiewicz served as secretary of the state from 1999 to 2011. A former state representative, she previously ran for governor, attorney general and the U.S. Senate.

She’s currently a lawyer in private practice.