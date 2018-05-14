Mary Glassman wins Democratic endorsement for Connecticut’s 5th District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman has won the Democratic nominee for the 5th Congressional District currently held by U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty.

Glassman edged 2016 national teacher of the year Jahana Hayes by a delegate vote of 173 to 167 Monday night at the Democratic 5th Congressional District convention in Waterbury.

Hayes won the initial tally, but several delegates in New Britain, where Glassman grew up, changed their votes at the last minute and gave the nomination to Glassman.

Hayes automatically qualified to run against Glassman in the August primary.

Glassman won the 2006 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor but lost in the general election that year.

Esty announced last month that she wouldn't seek re-election amid criticism over her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her former chief of staff.

***Associated Press Contributed to this report***