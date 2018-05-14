Parents, 5-year-old girl shot to death at Mother’s Day gathering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. – Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were killed in a shooting on 11th Street near Belleview Street late Sunday in the Northern California city of Stockton.

Police say the family was gathering for Mother's Day when someone outside shot into the home. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His young daughter and the girl's mother later died at the hospital.

UPDATE: Stockton Police tell me the adult man and woman killed in the shooting at Sierra Vista Homes were the parents of the 5 year old who was also killed. A mom, dad and daughter all killed on Mother’s Day. @FOX40 #Stockton pic.twitter.com/wsZnB9Zy5J — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 14, 2018

The scene, at the Sierra Vista Homes, is just a few blocks from Van Buren Elementary School.

Two other people were injured.

Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva called the shooting "senseless" while speaking with KTXL.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting and did not have any information to release about the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.

@StocktonPolice PIO Joe Silva calls this crime “senseless” and “something this family will never forget”. 5 year old girl included in three shot and killed last night on 11th and Bellview in Stockton, a few blocks from Van Buren Elementary School @FOX40 #Stockton pic.twitter.com/R5AR0U5tgs — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 14, 2018