PD: Teen shot while standing on front porch in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after they said a 15-year-old male was shot by a masked man while standing on a front porch of his home on Orchard Street Monday night.

New Haven Police Department said the victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. Police said the victim is in stable condition.

Police said officers and detectives are investigating this case and are asking for the public’s help.

“There is no current suspect information/ description or that on any possible involved vehicle,”police said. “Any additional information will be released once it is learned and it is prudent to do so.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information is asked to call the Detective Division at 203-946-6304 or Text-A-Tip. Text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES). Calls may be made anonymously.

No other details have been released.