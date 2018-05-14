Porn star Tasha Reign accuses Stormy Daniels of turning blind eye to sexual assault while on film set

A porn star accused Stormy Daniels of doing nothing when she approached her about being groped on the set of an adult film, according to FOX News.

Tasha Reign, whose real name is Rachel Swimmer, said in an interview published Monday that she was sexually assaulted by a crew member on the set of “The Set Up,” which was being directed by Daniels under Wicked Pictures.

“I was sexually assaulted by one of her crew members. He groped and grabbed me from behind,” Reign said. “I spoke up immediately because I was in the moment, and I was so proud of myself. She was the director that day, I went straight to her and straight to the man that did it, we had a conversation about it, I went to the owner of Wicked Pictures, I did all the right things. And she did not handle the situation appropriately, respectfully or professionally.

“So it’s a little bit outrageous when I hear her say things about how she is standing up for women and wants to be a voice for other women to be able to come forward when I was assaulted on her set and she didn’t give me any care or attention, and didn’t even send that man home.”

I was innapropriately groped and sexually harassed by one of the men on your crew November 15th right before my BG scene. Which you were then made aware of that day. You continued to allow him to stay on the set with no reprocussion. I never questioned your directorial skills. — Tasha Reign (@TashaReign) January 15, 2018

