State Police: Trooper killed in crash was drunk, speeding

WOLCOTT — We’re expecting an update from State Police this morning regarding 27-year-old State Trooper Danielle Miller’s death back in February.

Miller was off duty at the time of her death, but was assigned to Troop L in Litchfiled after graduating from the academy back in 2014.

She was hit head on by a pick-up truck traveling in Wolcott on February 3rd. First responders had to use the jaws of life to get her out of the car.

The triver of that truck was taken to the hospital but only suffered minor injuries.

State Police announced today that Trooper Miller had reached almost 80 mph, and was three times the legal limit of blood alcohol content.

The last update we had from police was that it was too early for any charges to be filed, saying the crash was still under investigation/

As with any fatal crash, police say they got search warrants for blood tests for both drivers.

