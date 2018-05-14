Warmer Tuesday with temps in near 80s, tracking showers, storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The big story is the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. The combination of instability (thunderstorm fuel) and wind shear (winds that turn with height) will bring a risk of damaging winds, up to quarter-sized hail, vivid lightning and even flash flooding.

Clouds will increase tonight as the humidity gets a little boost. There is a chance for an isolated shower or patchy fog heading into early Tuesday.

After a murky start to the day, clouds will break for sun and temperatures will spike into the 70s and 80s. The window of time we’re watching for strong storms to pop off will be from 3 PM to 8 PM. After that time clouds will slowly break overnight and the humidity will drop off.

Wednesday is a tricky forecast as that front sags to the south and stalls. It may stay just close enough to keep clouds around with the chance for a few showers. But if it moves just a little farther away then clouds will break for sun.

Thursday will turn mild again with highs in the 80s but only for one day.

Unsettled weather will bring rounds of showers Friday into this weekend along with cooler temperatures. This might be aided by the remnants of a tropical disturbance currently churning in the Gulf of Mexico.

This disturbance has a slight chance to become the first storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season. If it were to form – and become a Tropical Storm – it would be named Alberto.

Regardless of formation – there will not be a tropical cyclone affecting us… just the moisture associated with it.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Isolated shower/areas of fog possible (especially along the shoreline). Low: Near 60.

TUESDAY: Chance for an early AM shower. Becoming partly cloudy, warm and a but more humid. Chance for a late day strong/severe storms. High: Low 80s. 70s shore.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, chance for a few showers. High: Mid 60s – near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer High: Near 80 degrees, 70s shore.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for a few afternoon showers. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Rain likely. High: 60s.

SUNDAY: Chance showers. High: 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click