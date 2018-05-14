WATCH: Off-duty police officer, mom shoots down would-be robber at Mother’s Day event near school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An off-duty Brazilian military police officer is being hailed a hero after surveillance footage shows her fighting off a would-robber.

According to Fox News, Katia da Silva Sastre, 42, was near a group of women and children outside a school Sunday, when a man attempted to rob them at gunpoint at a Mother’s Day event.

Surveillance footage shows the gunman running towards a group of people and pointing a gun at them. Little did the gunman know, Sastre had a pistol of her own.

Sastre is seen shooting the gunman three times in the chest. The gunman is then seen falling backward onto the street where Sastre then kicks the gun out of his reach.

The gunman later died in the hospital, according to Fox News.