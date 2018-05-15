After Nassar: Who are you trusting your kids to?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The shocking allegations of abuse involving USA Gymnastics, and now USA swimming, must have all parents concerned about their young athletes.

Having been a lifelong swimmer, and former Olympic medalist in the sport, FOX61 turned to me, for my own insider perspective. In this exclusive account, I sat down with my parents to talk about the sport I grew up with, and their advice for all parents of athletes.

Today, I am known as a reporter, but before that, I was known as a swimmer. I was in my first pool at six months, on my first team at six, and at 21, I won an Olympic medal.

“I remember the first time you jumped in the pool, and you dove in off the block, and you gave a thumbs up like you did it, and the race was still going on,” said my Dad, Bob Farrell.

“That was true,” said my Mom, Sylvie Farrell. “You also took off your goggles, and waved at the crowd, and you were six.”

Growing up, I was defined by swimming, and my parents provided crucial support to guide me along the way.

My mother, a French citizen, is the reason why I have dual-citizenship. She was also an elite swimmer, once ranking seventh in the world, and fifth in Europe. She missed the 1976 Olympic Games by one-hundredth of a second in swimming, and that story became my inspiration to one day qualify for an Olympic team.

“The proudest moment is when you qualified for the Olympics, because you did it in my country under my flag,” said my Mother. “ I missed the Olympics a million years ago, and it was very sweet to see that.”

My father, though not a swimmer, was an athlete growing up, and he too cheered me on at swim meets, drove me to practices, and was always my number one fan.

“The progression was just incredible to see year after year after year,” said my dad. “So the whole cycle of life from 6 years old to winning a bronze medal was my proudest moment.”

But I see now that my experiences with the sport were far different than the headlines that have recently rocked the sport.

Earlier this year, an investigative report published by Southern California news organization documented hundreds of cases of abuse spanning two decades, alleging that USA Swimming did nothing to stop it.

“I think it is really sad and sick,” said my Dad. “I think parents especially have to really pay attention, and be proactive, and know what’s going on, and talk to their children, and tell them that if something doesn’t seem right to tell us.”

Over the years, I spent countless hours away from my family training and traveling. It is a culture my mother grew up with as well.

“As an ex-swimmer I knew that there are good and bad coaches, not necessarily about sex allegations, but you know verbal abuse, and that kind of stuff,” said my mom. “I was looking for it.

My parents say these headlines make them realize how lucky they were that nothing like that ever happened to me.

“I never really thought about it, I mean, we had dropped you off, you had gone to trips, you traveled to different states, different events,” said my dad. “It really didn’t cross my mind at that point because I think we trusted most of the people who were training you.”

These allegations, coming on the heals of the abuse that has plagued USA Gymnastics raises questions about the future of swimming. Would parents now fear signing their kids up for the incredible sport that shaped me? Would kids be too scared to experience the sport for themselves?

“I think parents cannot be blinded by goals,” said my mom. “For example, when I listen to what’s going on, or what happened in gymnastics, and I am not saying that the parents were wrong at the time, but you are kind of in a swirl where your kid has been chosen to go to an Olympic camp with other girls, and you have to let them go, and you do that because you have full faith in the process, and who is going to be watching them.”

But as we know now, that is not how the story ended for the many gymnasts we saw testifying in court against a former team doctor.

“Then, in the end, you have a horrible result with those girls being abused,” said my Mom. “I think that now that we know that, I feel like parents need to be absolutely involved, and vocal, and watch, and really ask questions, and not think that because my child is at practice, I am good to go. They have to be involved.”

It is a principle that my parents believe can be applied to other aspects of a child’s life as well.

“It’s the same thing as when you drop your kids in school,” said my mom. “The kids who succeed, it’s because the parents are involved, to me, it’s the exact same thing, you just have to be involved, and know who is around, ask questions, and watch.”

For me, swimming is the reason I am who I am. But for others, it will be a memory of the trauma that will follow them for life.

“As a family, I think you also have to be very open with one another, and just put it on the table just so everyone is aware of what could happen, what possibly might occur,” said my mom. “Just make sure that your kids can trust you to do the right thing too if they feel uncomfortable, or if they have problems.”