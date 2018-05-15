Battle between Ansonia City Hall and BOE heats up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Board of Education gave the City a deadline of May 15th to return the $600,000 it recouped from its budget.

Monday night, both parties met at the city hall to discuss resolutions.

Ansonia’s City Attorney John Marini said the BOE should use federal cafeteria funds to make up the money but members of the board said that maneuver is illegal.

Marini claims part of the federal funds should pay for certain things such as Medicare, FICA and Utility coasts—funds that were picked up by the city.

"We understand that a portion of those funds are federal funds that can't be touched. But another portion of those funds should properly be given back to the city as reimbursement for costs that were picked up by the city when it wasn't necessary. Funds should have come out of the cafeteria account,” said Marini.

The meeting ended without a definitive position and the lawsuit will continue. Members of the board said if they lose the money, classroom sizes will balloon to around 30 students per teacher.

Before the board’s budget is finalized a meeting involving a public comment must take place.

That will take place on Thursday.