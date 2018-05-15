× Brookfield First Selectman: ‘Town declared a disaster’ after storm barrels through CT

BROOKFIELD — According to Brookfield’s First Selectman Steve Dunn, Brookfield sustained serious damage following Tuesday’s storm.

According to a Facebook post by Brookfield Police Department, Dunn said the town is “declared a disaster.”

“We ask that you remain indoors for the duration of this evening, until we can better asses damages tomorrow,” police said. “Please be aware that there are hundreds of town trees, utility poles and electrical lines. AVOID all down trees and utility poles as they may still involve LIVE power lines.”

Many people in #Brookfield, CT dealing with massive amounts of damage on property after #powerful storm tore through the region this evening. pic.twitter.com/WbxW20n4yk — Nia Hamm (@niahammTV) May 16, 2018

Police ask if anyone is using generators, to use them outside and away from windows. Anyone with life-threatening conditions is asked to call 911.