Danbury Mayor Bouhgton: 1 dead following storm; another man seriously injured
DANBURY — According to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, one person died following Tuesday’s storm on Candlewood Lake.
According to Boughton, the male was sitting in his truck as the storm approached, when a tree fell on his truck. Boughton said the family called 911 to report the incident.
Boughton said rescuers had to take a boat to get him because the house was inaccessible from downed trees due to the storm.
In another incident, Boughton said a young man was seriously injured after a dugout from a baseball field collapsed at Henry Abbott Technical High School.
At this time, no names or ages have been released for both incidents.
FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.