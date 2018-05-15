× Danbury Mayor Bouhgton: 1 dead following storm; another man seriously injured

DANBURY — According to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, one person died following Tuesday’s storm on Candlewood Lake.

According to Boughton, the male was sitting in his truck as the storm approached, when a tree fell on his truck. Boughton said the family called 911 to report the incident.

Boughton said rescuers had to take a boat to get him because the house was inaccessible from downed trees due to the storm.

In another incident, Boughton said a young man was seriously injured after a dugout from a baseball field collapsed at Henry Abbott Technical High School.

Storm has claimed a life in CT- @MayorMark tells us a man was killed on Candlewood Lake after his truck was hit by a tree. A second young man was seriously injured after a dugout roof fell on a baseball field. @FOX61News — Jenn Bernstein (@JennBNews) May 16, 2018

At this time, no names or ages have been released for both incidents.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.