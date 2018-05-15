FOX61 Family First: Teenage depression

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Depression can appear in different ways and with different symptoms in teenagers than it does with adults.

Recognizing depression in teens can be especially problematic because teenagers can be so up-and-down with their moods normally. Nevertheless, there is a big distinction between being depressed about something, and actually suffering from depression. One psychiatrist said sometimes it's just a matter of how long the symptoms last.

"Unfortunately, much like adults, kids are pre-disposed to go through periods of depression, but some periods of depression in kids can endure for long periods of time, and during those times, they would require treatment," said psychiatrist Dr. Alex Eksir.

He said some of the symptoms to look for are problems at school or home; hitting or breaking things, low self-esteem, headaches, discussing suicide or even paranoia.

Perhaps some of the problems come from us as parents, too. Therapist Joshua Magallanes said some parents tend to shy away from talking about or dealing with depression because there was such a stigma when the parents were growing up, and in many ways, that stigma is still strong.

"So as children, we adopt that language, and then we grow up, and continue to distance ourselves from individuals who might appear different or seem weird or act crazy," he said, "I think we see people as weak or not as strong if they are depressed or depressing or having anxiety. "