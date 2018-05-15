School closings, delays and outages following Tuesday’s storm

Numerous parts of Connecticut experienced significant damage Tuesday following severe weather.

Delays:

New Haven Line service has resumed with limited service with delays of up to 60 minutes due to storm.

New Haven Line service has resumed with limited service with delays of up to 60 mins. Access to GCT is limited to the 42nd St entrances. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) May 15, 2018

New Haven Line service is currently suspended to ensure customer safety during the course of the thunderstorms in our service area and multiple downed tree. Trains en route will remain at stations until further notice. Please listen for announcements at your station. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) May 15, 2018

*Due to the weather all trains are experiencing delays. We apologize for the

inconvenience. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) May 15, 2018

Outages:

Eversource: 101,822 as of 11:30 p.m.

United Illuminated: 7,590 as of 11:30 p.m.

