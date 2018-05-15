Check here for delays and closings

School closings, delays and outages following Tuesday’s storm

Posted 5:31 PM, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:58PM, May 15, 2018

Numerous parts of Connecticut experienced significant damage Tuesday following severe weather.

Delays:

New Haven Line service has resumed with limited service with delays of up to 60 minutes due to storm.

Outages:

Eversource: 101,822 as of 11:30 p.m.

United Illuminated:  7,590 as of 11:30 p.m.

