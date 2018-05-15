SHARE61: Storm photos and videos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Decent sized hail in Granby, CT! https://t.co/lQl3PW1Yg6 — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) May 15, 2018

The view from Torrington, looking at the severe storm in Winsted. Daytime to night time in minutes! pic.twitter.com/YIcwJYjPqv — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) May 15, 2018

Current view in #Winchester . Lots of lightning, strong wind and rain. Appears power is out in area @FOX61News #CTWX pic.twitter.com/JThSu8qzPY — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) May 15, 2018

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Hartford and Litchfield County.

