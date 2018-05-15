Storm outages and delays

Posted 5:31 PM, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 06:15PM, May 15, 2018

Tornado warnings have been issued for the parts of Middlesex and New Haven counties until 5:30 p.m.

In the areas of the warning, Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Delays:

Metro North New Haven Line service is currently suspended due to storm.

Bradley International Airport:

“Due to the tornado warning, and for safety precautions, the Air Traffic Control Tower personnel have been evacuated. Flight operations are suspended until the storm passes.”

Outages:

Eversource: 116,399

United Illuminated: 9,154

Share Your Photos/videos:

Send us your pics and we’ll display them in our gallery and some might even make it to air on the FOX61 News!

If you snap a picture and want to share it, you can email us at share61@fox61.com, tag us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #SHARE61, or send them through the FOX61 app or you can submit them below!

Send us a Homecast weather video!

  • Make it 20 seconds or less.
  • Hold the camera horizontally, like a TV screen.

Include

  • Your name
  • The town you shooting the video in
  • What time you’re shooting the video
  • How much snow
  • What is the temperature

How to get it to us

We may end up using you on TV!