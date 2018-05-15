Storm outages and delays

Tornado warnings have been issued for the parts of Middlesex and New Haven counties until 5:30 p.m.
In the areas of the warning, Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Delays:
Metro North New Haven Line service is currently suspended due to storm.
Bradley International Airport:
“Due to the tornado warning, and for safety precautions, the Air Traffic Control Tower personnel have been evacuated. Flight operations are suspended until the storm passes.”
Outages:
Eversource: 116,399
United Illuminated: 9,154
