WATCH: Tornado warning issued for parts of Litchfield, Hartford county

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Hartford and Litchfield County until 4:45 p.m.

In the areas of the warning, Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield New Haven counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings until 5 pm, Hartford, Tolland and Windam counties are under a Tornado Watch according to the National Weather Service until 9 p.m. Litchfield county is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. There is a strong possibility of wind damage this afternoon.

See the latest warnings here.

The southern counties are on a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

Nickle and dime sized hail falling in Norfolk right now. Frequent cloud to ground lightning to our west. pic.twitter.com/p8CN6Px4nN — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) May 15, 2018

The combination of instability (thunderstorm fuel) and wind shear (winds that turn with height) will bring a risk of damaging winds, up to quarter-sized hail, abundant lightning and even flash flooding.

It’ll stay humid today with dew points rising into the 60s this afternoon.

Clouds will break for sun and temperatures will spike into the 70s and 80s. The window of time we’re watching for strong storms to pop off will be from 3 PM to 8 PM. After that time clouds will slowly break overnight and the humidity will drop off.

Wednesday is a tricky forecast as that front sags to the south and stalls. It may stay just close enough to keep clouds around with the chance for a few showers. But if it moves just a little farther away then clouds will break for sun.

Thursday will turn mild again with highs in the 80s but only for one day.

Unsettled weather will bring rounds of showers Friday into this weekend along with cooler temperatures. This might be aided by the remnants of a tropical disturbance currently churning in the Gulf of Mexico.

This disturbance has a slight chance to become the first storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season. If it were to form – and become a Tropical Storm – it would be named Alberto.

Regardless of formation – there will not be a tropical cyclone affecting us… just the moisture associated with it.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm and a bit more humid. Chance for a late day strong/severe storms. High: Low 80s. 70s shore.

TONIGHT: Storms taper off, then gradual clearing with lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, chance for a few showers. High: Mid 60s – near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer High: Near 80 degrees, 70s shore.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for a few afternoon showers. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Rain likely. High: 60s.

SUNDAY: Chance showers. High: 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click