Church gets donation from Manchester Road Race Honor Club

Posted 10:38 AM, May 16, 2018

MANCHESTER — We may be months past last year’s Manchester Road Race, but one organization is still reaping the benefits.

On Tuesday, the Manchester Area Conference of Churches was given $8,400  from the Manchester Road Race Honor Club. The Honors Club program started last year, and allowed up to 100 runners to register for the race and pay $100. The money raised goes to a select non-profit agency in Manchester.

“The help they provide at the food pantry and the food kitchen is really important to this community, but also they’ve opened a program Bistro on Main where they actually help do job training while also running a great restaurant for the people of Manchester right here on Main Street, ” said Matt Peak of the Manchester Road Race Honors Club.

The next Manchester Road Race falls on November 22, Thanksgiving Day. Organizers plan to do the “Honors Club” registration again.

