Clean up begins following severe, damaging Tuesday storms

HAMDEN -- Some towns have many roads closed due to debris, some schools are closed, and two people were killed following Tuesday's violent weather.

Here's the latest:

Eversource outages: 85, 155

United Illuminating outages: 5,005

Metro-North have cancelled some trains between New Haven and New York. Check here for updates.

Brookfield has declared a State of Emergency.

New Milford has declared a State of Emergency.

Quinnipiac University Mount Carmel Campus to open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, because of tree damage caused by today's storm. North Haven and York Hill campuses will operate on a normal schedule. Mount Carmel and North Haven campuses have commercial power; York Hill Campus operating on generator power.

Hamden has the following roads closed per Hamden police:

As of this time, there is no direct route to drive from northern Hamden into Cheshire or Bethany.

Whitney Avenue (between the Cheshire town line and River Road) – several utility poles and trees in the roadway.

Gaylord Mountain Road (between Todd Street and the Bethany town line) – low hanging wires and fallen trees

Shepard Avenue (between Whitney Avenue and West Shepard Avenue) – low hanging wires and fallen trees

Brooksvale Avenue, Choate Avenue, Hamden Hills Drive, Hillfield Road, Johnson Road, New Road and Paradise Avenue – low hanging wires and fallen trees.

There are officers stationed at several of these locations. Other areas are cordoned off with barricades. Please proceed with extreme caution.