Cooler, chance for showers Wednesday; Warmer Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service will be investigating some of the damage in the state on Wednesday to determine if the cause was straight-line winds or a tornado. They will be heading to New Haven and Fairfield Counties.

Hail damage to a Norfolk citizen's car occurred while driving thru Granby in his way home from Bradley Airport. Seen here at our FD parking lot. Hail reported to be baseball size by driver. pic.twitter.com/9MYrzMEAaj — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) May 15, 2018

Nickle and dime sized hail falling in Norfolk right now. Frequent cloud to ground lightning to our west. pic.twitter.com/p8CN6Px4nN — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) May 15, 2018

Wednesday is a tricky forecast as that front sags to the south and stalls. It may stay just close enough to keep clouds around with the chance for a few showers. But if it moves just a little farther away then clouds will break for sun.

Thursday will turn mild again with highs in the 80s but only for one day.

Unsettled weather will bring rounds of showers Friday into this weekend along with cooler temperatures. This might be aided by the remnants of a tropical disturbance currently churning in the Gulf of Mexico.

This disturbance has a slight chance to become the first storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season. If it were to form - and become a Tropical Storm - it would be named Alberto.

Regardless of formation - there will not be a tropical cyclone affecting us... just the moisture associated with it.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, chance for a few showers. High: Mid 60s - near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer High: Near 80 degrees, 70s shore.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for a few afternoon showers. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Rain likely. High: 60s.

SUNDAY: Chance showers. High: 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click