Coventry daycare owners accused of leaving 3 kids in hot car at Manchester BJ’s appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Two daycare owners appeared in court Tuesday, after being accused of leaving three children in a hot car while they were out shopping. The two owners being accused are Beth Rich and Mark Babock.

The parents of one of the children appeared at Manchester court, Tuesday, to watch the two being accused. The parents still in deep anguish over what happened to their 1 and half-year old daughter, Tobin, who police said was left in a hot car at BJ's in Manchester for about a half hour with two other children from her daycare at the time, Hennequin's Happy Home in Coventry.

Her mother spoke outside of court in Manchester, and said she's still upset over what happened last week.

"It's hard to describe the emotion, it hits you all at once, and I was a wreck and I couldn't breathe and I felt sick to my stomach," said Meghan Cerrigionie, Tobin's mother.

The two workers are being charged with leaving a child, under 12-years-old, unsupervised.

The parents said they have found a new daycare for their child. The two daycare owners are set to appear back in Manchester court on June 21, as long as they do not contact Tobin or her family.