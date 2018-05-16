× Gov. Malloy signs order to help cities/towns in cleanup efforts following storm

HARTFORD – Governor Dannel Malloy said he has signed a Declaration of Civil Preparedness Emergency to assist the state with response and recovery efforts following Tuesday’s storm.

Malloy said the emergency order will give state agencies flexibility in assisting municipalities to respond to and recover from the damages from the storms.

Malloy has also directed emergency management officials to begin an evaluation to determine whether the federal thresholds to request a Major Disaster Declaration from President Trump can be met, which could permit the state and its eligible municipalities to receive federal aid that can offset some of the costs of debris removal and restoration.

“Yesterday’s storms caused a lot of damage to infrastructure, public facilities, and private property,” Governor Malloy said. “We have already begun the process to collect damage costs. This declaration will provide our state and municipal agencies with additional authority to help residents in the affected towns to expedite debris removal and deal with the ongoing restoration efforts.”