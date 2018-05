× National Weather Service: 2 tornadoes touched down in CT

HAMDEN/OXFORD — According to the National Weather Service, two EF1 tornadoes touched down in Connecticut Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said an EF1 tornado with an estimated peak winds of 110 mph moved along a 9.5 mile path between Beacon Falls and Hamden.

The second tornado was in Oxford with an estimated peak winds of 100 mph that moved along a 4.5 mile path between Southbury and Oxford.