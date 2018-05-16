× State of emergency declared for Southbury

SOUTHBURY — First Selectman Jeff Manville has declared a state of emergency for Southbury as 98 percent of the town remains with no power and numerous road blocks.

Manville said their public works crews continues to work with Eversource to clear roads and restore power. Manville said they have no estimate of restoration times.

“We ask for the public’s patience while we clean up,” said Manville. “We also ask that citizens stay off the roads in order to allow for crews and officers to do their work.”

Manville added that the Senior Center/Parks and Recreation building is open for shelter, showers, potable water, and device charging. There is potable water available at Community House Park for those in need.

