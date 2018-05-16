Two dead, one seriously injured following severe Tuesday storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW FAIRFIELD -- Two people are dead after powerful storms marched across the state yesterday.

In Danbury, one man was sitting in his truck as the storm approached when a tree fell on his truck. Boughton said the family called 911 to report the incident.

Danbury's Mayor Mark Boughton said that rescuers had to take a boat to get to the man, because the house was inaccessible due to downed trees.

In New Fairfield, State Police say that a tree fell on a fair on Brush Hill Road, which killed a person.

A young man was seriously injured in Danbury after a baseball dugout collapsed at Henry Abbott Technical High School.

No one has been identified by police at this time.