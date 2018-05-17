Bridgeport police use advanced DNA techniques in 1993 cold case

BRIDGEPORT — Police said Thursday that the are utilizing advanced DNA analysis to help identify a woman found murdered in 1993.

On June 5, 1993, police discovered a woman, who had been murdered, in a vacant lot near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Railroad Avenue. They said the body of the deceased was severely burned, and unidentifiable. Officials said she was about 25-35 years old. In the following 25 years, she has not been identified, and the case has not been solved.

Snapshot DNA Phenotyping Service produced two images of what the woman may have looked like and police released them in hopes someone might recognize her. Officials said, “Composites are scientific approximations of appearance based on DNA, and are not likely to be exact replicas of appearance.”

Bridgeport police said they are the first department in Connecticut to use the technology.

The same technology was used by police in Springfield in the case of Lisa Ziegart last year.

Anyone who may have information related to this case to contact us at 203-576-TIPS (8477)