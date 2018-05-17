× Catfish host accused of sexual misconduct; MTV suspends show as they investigate

MTV has suspended their popular show Catfish due to sexual misconduct allegations against the show’s host Yaniv “Nev” Schulman, according to USA Today.

On Thursday, MTV emailed a statement to USA Today stating, “We take these allegations very seriously, we’re working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

Ayissha Morgan, who previously appeared on the show three years ago, uploaded a video to YouTube, titled “The TRUTH about the show”, earlier this week, according to USA Today.

While describing her experience on the show she accused Schulman of making several inappropriate sexual comments.

Schulman, 33, responded to and denied these allegations in his own statement sent to USA Today.

“The behavior described in his video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth.”

Ayissha released a second video further describing “the truth about the show” after stating she would if the first video got 500 likes.

Story written by FOX61’s Intern Emily Mineau.

