Chance for showers Friday evening with temps in the 60s

The National Weather Service has just confirmed 2 more tornadoes. They were both in Litchfield County. One was an EF-1 in Winsted, and the other an EF-U (stands for Unknown) over Barkhamsted Reservoir.

The National Weather Service also determined that two other EF1 tornadoes touched down on Tuesday.

The first extending 4.5 miles through Southbury and Oxford with wind speeds of 100 MPH. The second had a path of 9.5 miles between Beacon Falls and Hamden with wind speeds of 110 MPH. The damage for Brookfield in Fairfield County was due to a macroburst.

The macroburst had sustained wind speeds of 100-110 MPH, extended 2.5 miles wide and 5 miles in length. The damage for Winsted in Litchfield County was due to straight line winds. You can read the full report here.

Today as the day continues the rain will taper off, and the sun should make an appearance in the later afternoon hours with a mixture of clouds. Temperatures in the upper 70s inland and low 70s for the shoreline is expected.

Friday will be mostly cloudy but dry, temperatures in the low 60s. Unsettled weather will bring a round of showers throughout the day on Saturday. It will be slightly cooler than Friday. Sunday there is a chance for some showers and a slight chance for a thunderstorm with temperatures warming up to the upper 70s. Monday we will see dry conditions and temperatures warming up nicely before rain enters the picture on Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50s

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Low 60s.

SATURDAY: Rainy & cool. High: Upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry but chance for a shower/thunderstorm. High: 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Showers. High: Low 70’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 70s

