Clouds give way to some sun Thursday, warmer temps near 80

The National Weather Service has determined that two EF1 tornadoes touched down on Tuesday.

The first extending 4.5 miles through Southbury and Oxford with wind speeds of 100 MPH. The second had a path of 9.5 miles between Beacon Falls and Hamden with wind speeds of 110 MPH. The damage for Brookfield in Fairfield County was due to a macroburst. The macroburst had sustained wind speeds of 100-110 MPH, extended 2.5 miles wide and 5 miles in length. The damage for Winsted in Litchfield County was due to straight line winds. You can read the full report here.

Mostly cloudy to start Thursday but will break way to some sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s inland and low 70s for the shoreline.

Unsettled weather will bring a round of showers late Friday night into this weekend. Saturday is looking like a washout and will be cool. Sunday will be mainly dry with temperatures warming up to the upper 70s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer High: Near 80 degrees, 70s by the shore.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for a evening showers. High: Low 60s.

SATURDAY: Rainy & cool. High: Low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry. High: 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Upper 70s.

