Connecticut reports 1,400 jobs lost in April

HARTFORD — Connecticut labor officials say the state saw its second consecutive month of job losses in April.

The Hartford Courant reports employers shed 1,400 jobs during the month. The state Department of Labor also revised its March employment figures, from 2,000 jobs lost that month to about 3,500.

The state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.5 percent in April, though that was higher than the national rate of about 3.9 percent that month. Connecticut has recovered just 78 percent of the jobs it lost during the recession.

The labor department said a silver lining in the monthly jobs report was that manufacturing employment rose thanks to increased demand for submarines and aerospace technology, suggesting the sector could be turning the corner after decades of declines.