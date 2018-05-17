× Hartford officer stabbed in the neck after disturbance downtown; Suspect in custody

HARTFORD — Police say a veteran Hartford police officer investigating a disturbance was stabbed in the neck at Constitution Plaza and a suspect was in custody. The officer was stabbed multiple times.

The officer was investigating a disturbance at 1 Constitution Plaza. The stabbing happened while the officer was handcuffing a 39-year-old woman from Hartford inside inside an apartment building. There was a chase that ended up in front of the Spectra apartments, 5 Constitution Plaza on Columbus Boulevard. The female officer was stabbed in the neck. Witnesses described the scene as pandemonium.

The suspect was caught and arrested, they sustained minor injuries. Police on the scene said there “was blood, lots of blood.”

There’s no word on the officer’s condition. The mayor went to Hartford Hospital.

Streets downtown are blocked off. Market Street is blocked off in the area of 1 Constitution Plaza and Kinsey Street. Columbus Avenue is blocked off in the area of Hartford Steam Boiler building.

Due to police activity, there is no bus service on Columbus Blvd. in Hartford between Morgan & State Streets.

Route 121 customers should plan to board buses headed toward UConn Health on Main Street between Pearl & Gold Streets.

Dash Shuttle customers should use the bus stops on Trumbull Street opposite the Red Roof Inn or at the CT Convention Center.

This detour is expected to remain in effect until early afternoon.