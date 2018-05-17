× Man shoots ex-wife’s 3 children, her boyfriend dead

PONDER, Texas — Authorities say a man walked into a rural North Texas home and shot his ex-wife’s three children and her boyfriend dead before killing himself.

Denton County sheriff’s Capt. Orlando Hinojosa says the gunman also shot his ex-wife, but she survived and is receiving hospital treatment. Hinojosa said he didn’t know her condition but he didn’t think her wounds were life-threatening.

The crime scene is in Ponder, a town of about 2,000 residents about 40 miles northwest of Dallas.

Hinojosa said he had no ages or identities of the dead and wounded.