National Weather Service confirms two more tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms

On Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed two more tornadoes from Tuesday's storms, bringing the total across the state to four.

The two that were confirmed today occurred in northern Litchfield County.

Troopers share video of some damage in Southbury. This video also serves as a reminder that not only are there downed trees, but power lines too.

Use caution cleaning up & if you’re out for a walk watch your step. If you see downed power lines don’t touch them, they may be live. pic.twitter.com/9qLopA7a6w — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 17, 2018

Winsted

An EF-1 tornado with winds of 95 mph happened at 3:44 PM Tuesday, as the tornado with a peak width of 175 yards traveled over Rt. 8, knocking down trees during its 0.7 mile path. According to the report from the National Weather Service, "Many homes and power lines were damaged by falling trees. A member of the local community witnessed the tornado." No injuries or deaths were reported due to this tornado.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale is used to measure the severity of tornadoes. It goes from zero to 5, with 5 being extremely violent and zero being the weakest.

Confirmed EF-1 Tornado in Winsted, CT on 5/15/18. Attached is the estimated tornado path. Thanks to the local Fire and Emergency Management for their assistance! For more details see the Public Information Statement... https://t.co/quvdkbdUAt pic.twitter.com/5ruHEkTzbW — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) May 17, 2018

Barkhamsted

A weak tornado formed over Barkhamsted Reservoir, staying over water and not impacting land. Because of this, the National Weather Service assigned it a rating of EF-U, which stands for Unknown. There were no injuries or deaths from this.

Southbury to Oxford

Around 5 PM Tuesday, a tornado touched down in the Southbury area and hopped along a 4.5 mile path on its way towards Oxford. The wind peaked at 100 mph, and the National Weather Service assigned it a rating of EF-1.

Beacon Falls to Hamden

Shortly after the Oxford tornado dissipated, the same cluster of storms dropped a tornado in Beacon Falls. It moved through Bethany and continued for a total of 9.5 miles before lifting in the Hamden area. Major tree damage occurred along that path, with areas around Rt. 42 in Bethany and Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden hit particularly hard. The wind peaked at 110 mph, and it was assigned a rating of EF-1. It qualifies as Hamden's first tornado since the destructive F-4 in July 1989.

Connecticut averages 1.3 tornadoes per year, so we have seen our fair share in the past. However, Tuesday will go down as one of our highest-impact severe weather events in years.